CBD Life Sciences Developing Bladder Control Supplement

LBC Bioscience Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of CBD Life Sciences, CBDL is working towards launching a bladder control supplement.

LBC Bioscience Inc's research department is effectively doing a study on a particular supplement pertaining to control of the bladder. President & CEO Lisa Nelson stated "This product will be all natural derived from herbs in veggie capsules infused with CBD and contain 500mg! The overall goal is to create a product that can be a sleep aid along with stress relief and bladder control throughout the night."

Out of all cannabinoids, cannabidiol is most widely used for therapeutic reasons due to the lack of psychoactive effects. In several medical applications, cannabidiol oil is used. Due to the increasing adoption of CBD-based products to treat ailments, the global cannabidiol market is anticipated to grow at a lucrative rate over the forecast period.

Increasing awareness of cannabidiol's therapeutic benefits has influenced a buyer to buy cannabidiol products, regardless of their cost. As these have a greater profit margin, commercial retailers are now focusing on selling cannabis-based products.

Numerous health and wellness retailers are offering CBD-based products, such as Rite Aid , CVS Health, and Walgreens Boots Alliance. In addition, CVS Health decides to offer CBD topicals all over its 800 stores and Walgreens Boots Alliance is selling CBD-containing topicals across 1500 of its stores in the U.S.

Photo by Louis Reed on Unsplash

