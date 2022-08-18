CBD Life Sciences Launches Delta-9 + Delta-8 Infused Gummies

CBD Life Sciences CBDL through its wholly owned subsidiary, LBC Bioscience Inc. is introducing a product that is infused with both Delta-8 & Delta-9.

The Green Apple flavored product the company is introducing are Infused Gummies with 15mg of Delta-8 & 10mg of Delta-9 per gummy and will come in a 15-count jar. According to the company this product is ideal for easing the mind while staying focused. All products are carefully blended to ensure consistency along with third party lab testing for verification. This product will be available in store as of August 18, with the LBC website to follow within the next couple of days.

President & CEO Lisa Nelson stated, "We have been working diligently to experiment and create a new product to deliver to our consumers & beloved shareholders and we will continue to keep the public updated moving forward!"

About LBC Bioscience

LBC Bioscience Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of CBD Life Sciences Inc. LBC has developed and is retailing/wholesale a full line of cannabidiol based organic products. The company's offerings include 100mg CBD Bath Bombs in a variety of scents, Delta 8 Gummies, 1500mg Premium Berry Drops, CBD Pain Cream, CBD Oils and CBD Pet Treats.and a variety of skincare products.

Photo: Courtesy of CBD Life Sciences

