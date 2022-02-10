CBD Vegan Gummies Reach Amazon, CBD Life Sciences Confirms

CBD Life Sciences (OTC:CBDL) via its wholly owned subsidiary, LBC Bioscience Inc. is launching its top selling 300MG strawberry lemonade vegan gummies on Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) by the end of this week.

President & CEO Lisa Nelson stated: "We want to give the customers more of an option when it comes to taking CBD and this is the perfect step in the right direction to provide vegans with the most top shelf gummies on the market! Our vegan gummies do not contain any toxins that ensure long shelf life. They are also eco-friendly and use naturally available materials to grow the hemp plant organically for making the CBD gummies."

Benefits of using these gummies may help with suppressing inflammation due to it being rich in antioxidants along with pain relief and promoting a healthy sleep cycle.

About LBC Bioscience Inc.

LBC Bioscience has developed and is retailing/wholesale a full line of cannabidiol based organic products including CBD drops, gumballs, honey sticks, pain relief creams, anxiety & sleep supplements, edibles, coffee, skincare line, pet line, tablets and more.

Photo: Courtesy of Christian Wiediger on Unsplash