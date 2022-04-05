CBD Life Sciences Debuts New Delta-9 Gummies With 400Mg of CBD

LBC Bioscience Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of CBD Life Sciences CBDL is introducing new powerful Delta-9 Gummies.

The gummies' flavor includes Raspberry Sherbet flavored packed with 200MG of Delta-9 and 400MG of CBD. LBC's Gummies use a harmonizing 2:1 blend of CBD and Delta-9 for an overall balanced, elevated experience. All products are carefully blended to ensure consistency along with third party lab testing for verification. This product will be available in store as well as the LBC website within the next couple of weeks. President & CEO Lisa Nelson stated "We are thrilled to be able to launch this product to consumers right away and we are also revamping our e-commerce website for a better fresh experience and will keep the public updated moving forward!"

