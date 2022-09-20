Alpine IQ Integrates With Terpli Cannabis Recommendation Engine

Alpine IQ, a data and marketing solutions provider for cannabis retailers and brands, integrated with Terpli, an AI virtual budtender with an intelligent recommendation engine and review/reward platform to help consumers buy the right products and for retailers to interpret their behavior. The integration engages retail purchasers with a personalized shopping experience, collects valuable consumer preferences, and helps retailers and brands grow their audiences with integrated loyalty sign up and rewards. By leveraging Alpine IQ’s technology and using Terpli’s platform, this integration provides retailers and brands with an easy-to-install AI-driven recommender for their e-commerce websites.

Alpine IQ’s integration with Terpli uses effect-based recommendations, powered by cannabis science, through AI-driven interactive content so retailers and brands can better know their consumers, establish loyal patrons, and make better decisions to grow their businesses.

"Terpli is built on the ethos of improving the consumer experience in cannabis for operators and consumers; with Alpine IQ we get there faster and stronger,” stated Peter Kasper, co-founder and CEO of Terpli. “Retailers can provide rewards to their community for getting recommendations and leaving reviews through Terpli - helping grow retail audiences while improving consumer conversion and retention and capturing valuable zero-party data to better understand consumer profiles and inventory mix. This integration provides a seamless and powerful way for retailers to adapt their business to meet their consumers where they are.”

Nicholas Paschal, co-founder and CEO of Alpine IQ, stated: “Terpli's integration with Alpine IQ unlocks an extremely powerful methodology to scale basket size and consumer conversion via virtual budtender guidance that works on top of any e-commerce site. During the customer journey, Terpli creatively distributes rewards with Alpine IQ loyalty and together we attribute revenue generated back to our mutual retail customers.”

