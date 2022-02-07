Cannabis Marketing Co. Alpine IQ Partners With Olla E-commerce Platform For Marijuana Retailers

Cannabis marketing solutions provider Alpine IQ announced its integration with Olla, a next-gen online ordering engine for cannabis retailers.

What Happened?

The partnership will provide Olla customers with a seamless approach to both growing their consumer bases via easy loyalty program sign ups, and increasing the lifetime value of existing consumers by facilitating loyalty redemption at the point of sale.

“Alpine IQ has a well-established reputation for innovation,” Nico Nezhat, Olla co-founder and CEO, said. “We’re thrilled to introduce our integration to offer cannabis retailers a high-converting, engaging, and highly-secure checkout experience where customers can directly view and redeem rewards directly within their online store, and look forward to continuing to innovate alongside the Alpine IQ team.”

Why It Matters?

The Olla partnership promises to be another successful growth-generator for Alpine IQ.

By integrating with Olla’s white-labeled, next-gen eCommerce platform, retailers are able to not only offer an incredibly streamlined and efficient shopping experience for their customers, but are also able to closely tie their promotions and marketing efforts directly to their outbound messaging.

Retailers can glean impactful insights from their customer data sourced both from Alpine IQ and Olla, and leverage deep-linking functionality within Olla to offer maximum relevancy and impact to their loyalty subscribers.

"The Alpine IQ Olla integration provides growth-minded retailers a competitive advantage,” Nicholas Paschal, co-founder and CEO of Alpine IQ, said. “Innovating and empowering dispensaries to maximize retail opportunities is at the heart of Alpine IQ, and this integration delivers on that.”

Alpine IQ markets a full suite of tools to protect, segment, promote, and sync consumer experiences both in-store and online. The Alpine IQ product lineup includes many components that work seamlessly together on top of cannabis-specific third parties to power loyalty systems, mobile apps, text messaging, point of sale, marketing automation, referral programs, store review automation, in-store screens, and more.

Photo: Courtesy of Pickawood on Unsplash