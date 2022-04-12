Alpine IQ And Buddi Integrate To Bring Club Membership Programs To Cannabis Retailers

Alpine IQ, data and marketing solutions provider for cannabis retailers, is integrating with Buddi, software company for dispensaries looking to maximize the online ordering experience. The integration enables cannabis retailers utilizing Buddi’s platform to deliver a club membership program to customers, powered by Alpine IQ’s technology, enabling access to loyalty points and rewards seamlessly, leading to increased satisfaction and customer retention.

“Customer loyalty is a need-to-have for every cannabis retailer now,” stated Ryan Lalonde, Buddi CEO and founder. “Customers have more shopping options than ever, so retailers need ways to create strong relationships and ongoing communication channels with customers in order to succeed. We're excited to offer AlpineIQ's loyalty suite built right into the Buddi E-Comm platform so retailers can seamlessly build and maintain their client base for the success of their businesses.”

Nicholas Paschal, co-founder and CEO of Alpine IQ, is also enthused about the integration.

“The Alpine IQ Buddi integration is a game changer for growth-minded dispensaries looking to maximize customer satisfaction and retention. As we continue to develop our suite of loyalty offerings, we’re always looking for synergies within the wider cannabis marketplace, and Buddi certainly aligns with that,” stated Paschal.

