Alpine IQ Adds Integration For Dispense E-Commerce Software To Reach More Cannabis Retailers

Alpine IQ, data and marketing solutions provider for cannabis retailers and brands, integrated with Dispense, a customer-focused e-commerce software that simplifies business operations with a customizable platform. Integration with the Dispense platform follows previous integrations with Buddi in April, and Olla in February.
The integration with Dispense gives retailers and brands full control over their data, marketing, and business decisions. Leveraging Alpine IQ’s technology, this integration provides customers with loyalty programs allowing seamless access to rewards and loyalty points.
The Alpine IQ and Dispense integration enables cannabis businesses to sell online, increase organic traffic, build customer relationships, and scale. Customers have access to their rewards and loyalty points during their checkout experience through the retailer's Dispense menu, facilitating fast application and accrual of points.
“Simplifying the customer experience is at the heart of what we do for our dispensary partners, and this integration does exactly that,” stated Kyla Sirni, co-founder and CEO of Dispense. “New customers can easily register for loyalty, and returning customers can view their points and redeem rewards – all seamlessly within the Dispense checkout flow. Business owners can feel confident using a compliant and secure integration to directly build and nurture their customer relationships.”
Nicholas Paschal, co-founder and CEO of Alpine IQ, stated, “The Alpine IQ Dispense integration is a next gen interaction for customer satisfaction and retention. Dispense comes with powerful tools that help drive customers towards a compliant and high AOV sale. With Alpine IQ fully integrated you can now double down on retaining repeat customers.”
Photo by Esteban Lopez on Unsplash
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.