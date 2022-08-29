Alpine IQ Adds Integration For Dispense E-Commerce Software To Reach More Cannabis Retailers

Alpine IQ, data and marketing solutions provider for cannabis retailers and brands, integrated with Dispense, a customer-focused e-commerce software that simplifies business operations with a customizable platform. Integration with the Dispense platform follows previous integrations with Buddi in April, and Olla in February.

The integration with Dispense gives retailers and brands full control over their data, marketing, and business decisions. Leveraging Alpine IQ’s technology, this integration provides customers with loyalty programs allowing seamless access to rewards and loyalty points.

The Alpine IQ and Dispense integration enables cannabis businesses to sell online, increase organic traffic, build customer relationships, and scale. Customers have access to their rewards and loyalty points during their checkout experience through the retailer's Dispense menu, facilitating fast application and accrual of points.

“Simplifying the customer experience is at the heart of what we do for our dispensary partners, and this integration does exactly that,” stated Kyla Sirni, co-founder and CEO of Dispense. “New customers can easily register for loyalty, and returning customers can view their points and redeem rewards – all seamlessly within the Dispense checkout flow. Business owners can feel confident using a compliant and secure integration to directly build and nurture their customer relationships.”

Nicholas Paschal, co-founder and CEO of Alpine IQ, stated, “The Alpine IQ Dispense integration is a next gen interaction for customer satisfaction and retention. Dispense comes with powerful tools that help drive customers towards a compliant and high AOV sale. With Alpine IQ fully integrated you can now double down on retaining repeat customers.”

Photo by Esteban Lopez on Unsplash