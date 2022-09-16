Entourage Health Appoints James Afara As COO

Entourage Health Corp. ETRGF ENTG (FSE:4WE), a Canadian producer and distributor of cannabis products appointed James Afara as the company’s COO.

“Our commercial success will always be driven by our ability to scale production of our award-winning Color Cannabis, Saturday and Starseed Medicinal products. Over the past few months, James has demonstrated operational excellence in building disciplined strategies to meet our aggressive sales demand, while leading a team that consistently executes to plan,” stated George Scorsis, CEO and executive chairman. “With his proven track record, business acumen and strong management outlook, James is perfectly suited to oversee all functions related to bringing saleable products to market, from seed to sale - straight through to distribution. With the addition of James, we have solidified and further strengthened our management team that will be pivotal to meeting our revenue and profitability goals in the near term.”

Afara, stated: “Entourage has an excellent reputation for producing top-shelf flower and innovative products, as well as consistently meeting fulfillment and delivery commitments. I’m proud to be expanding my mandate alongside this industry’s top professionals – and leading the very best cultivation and operations team in the business. We are already noting positive results and driving value – the benefits of which will eventually be passed along to our consumers, patients and shareholders.”

Prior to joining Entourage in late 2021, James served as the COO at CannTx Life Sciences. Over the past 15 years, James held manufacturing-related leadership roles of increased responsibilities at SteriPro Canada and Maple Leaf Foods. MLFNF

Scorsis concluded: “On behalf of the Entourage team, I’d also like to acknowledge and wholeheartedly thank Jeff Keyes, SVP of operations, for his dedication to optimizing our operations over the past three years. Under Jeff’s watch, our provincial partners applauded Entourage for its stellar production record, routinely naming the company as a top performer and shining example of efficiency and operational excellence. Jeff recently advised he was stepping down to pursue a manufacturing-focused role outside of the company. We wish Jeff all the best in his new pursuits and will always be indebted to him, for his contributions to our success.”

Photo: Benzinga; Sources: courtesy of Matthias Zomer via Pexels, squarefrog via Pixabay

