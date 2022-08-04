Entourage Health Partners With Irwin Naturals To Produce And Distribute Its Cannabis Products In Canada

Entourage Health Corp. ENTG ETRGF (FSE:4WE) has entered into an exclusive licensing, manufacturing and distribution agreement with Irwin Naturals Inc. IWINF IWIN (FRA:97X). The new line of CBD and THC products to be produced under the agreement, curated by Entourage alongside Irwin’s wholly owned subsidiary Irwin Naturals Cannabis, are expected to launch first on Entourage’s Starseed Medicinal channel in Q4, 2022, with eventual expansion into retail markets across Canada.
Under the terms of the agreement, Entourage will manufacture the newly formulated suite of Irwin-branded line of softgels in five different varieties: CBD, THC and three additional formulations that include both THC and another cannabinoid. In light of recent recommendations issued by Health Canada’s Science Advisory Committee on Health Products Containing Cannabis, the Irwin-branded CBD products could eventually launch over-the-counter in pharmacies across Canada.
Expanded Medical Services
Entourage is fully committed to expanding its medical product portfolio as the company looks to provide greater service and products to its patient base – which has grown over 50% since merging the Starseed Medicinal brand under the Entourage family in late 2019. The company has expanded partnerships with unions, employers, insurers and benefit providers which has seen a surge in patient registrations over recent months.
Starseed’s direct-to-patient medical marketplace currently offers over 45 products, including cannabis-infused soft chews, transdermal patches, compounds (balms), oils, capsules, vapes, and dried flower products, including a new high-THC cultivar reserve (15g). The company recently entered into partnership with HelloMD, a leading online telehealth network to provide expanded access to cannabis-trained medical practitioners and Pineapple Express to provide same-day/next day delivery as an additional convenience to patients residing within select areas in Ontario.
