Starseed Medicinal a subsidiary of Entourage Health Corp. ENTG ETRGF (FSE:4WE), has added four new union groups to its full-service, proprietary medical cannabis program, in partnership with leading benefits provider Union Benefits – the administrator of union group benefits to over 12,000 members.

The medical cannabis plan, which goes into effect September 1, 2022, provides eligible union members and their dependents access to practitioners specializing in prescribing medical cannabis as an insured benefit. Additionally, Starseed is a platform with no co-pay or out-of-pocket insurance costs and access to direct billing.

“We congratulate and proudly welcome our four newest member unions and their locals to our full-service Starseed medical platform. Together, we are removing the barriers to access medical cannabis as an alternative therapy for members and benefits provider Union Benefits, looking to responsibly educate and provide treatment options to patients for a myriad of indications,” stated George Scorsis, CEO and executive chair, Entourage.

“Our simplified and personalized treatment plans are curated alongside our award-winning healthcare experts who carefully ensure patients have access to a portfolio of over 45 trusted medical cannabis products including, soft-gel capsules, oils, soft-chews, patches, compounds (balms), vapes, and dried flower. As a result of these widely accepted therapeutic alternatives, coupled with a seamless reimbursement process, we now have over 10 union groups, five insurance providers, and 24 clinics signed to our Starseed platform,” continued Scorsis,

All eligible affiliate members can now immediately access Starseed’s medical cannabis program by registering as patients. The Starseed program is built around a system that brings together clinical practitioners who specialize in chronic pain management, opioid cessation, insomnia and mental health therapies. Its medical marketplace is built around a Canadian virtual pharmacy system that takes online orders and has the ability to intuitively complete the claims management process seamlessly with insurance carriers. More recently, Starseed expanded access to same-day delivery with Pineapple Express FFLWF, increased service offerings by partnering with HelloMD’s virtual telehealth network, and now provides tailored patient treatment plans, plus new products hosted on a virtual education platform.

Photo by Ryan Lange on Unsplash

