NuLeaf Naturals a subsidiary of High Tide Inc. HITI launched a new line of products – gummies. The gummies, which are made with organic ingredients and additive-free, are now available in Full Spectrum CBD and a 3:1 Full Spectrum CBD:CBN ratio. Each gummy is made from 100% plant-based ingredients.

NuLeaf Naturals CEO Ian Kelly stated, "We are excited to add gummies to our current portfolio of products. At NuLeaf Naturals, we are committed to creating safe, consistent and effective products, using third-party testing to ensure purity and potency in every bottle." He continued, "We are confident that our two latest offerings will meet the rigorous standards we've set for ourselves and that our customers have come to expect."

CBD gummies offer all of the benefits of CBD and CBN oil, such as helping reduce pain and inflammation, and supporting sleep, but in a more pleasing to the palate and convenient form.

The Full Spectrum CBD hemp supplement includes 30mg per serving and comes in the flavors of Blueberry, Lemon, Strawberry, and Orange, while the Full Spectrum CBD:CBN is a three to one CBD to CBN ratio with 40mg per serving, and is currently offered in Mixed Berry and Goji Berry. The latter was also specifically designed as a natural sleep remedy.

Photo: Courtesy of NuLeaf Naturals

