High Tide Secures $14.73M Credit Facility

High Tide Inc. HITI HITI (FSE:2LYA) has entered into a binding commitment letter with Connect First Credit Union Ltd. for a CA$19 million ($14.73 million) credit facility with an initial 5-year term, at connectFirst’s floor interest rate. The terms of the credit facility were renegotiated with connectFirst to provide a larger immediately-accessible facility for High Tide, with a smaller total commitment from connectFirst initially - which High Tide expects will grow over time. Upon closing the credit facility with connectFirst, the company expects to use the proceeds to fund continued organic growth, general working capital requirements, and potential future M&A activities.
“I am very happy to provide this positive update today. Our business remains on a strong footing and we continue to gain traction as the leader in the Canadian cannabis retail market. Once in place, this facility will help us continue to propel our growth in an increasingly non-dilutive fashion. Through our conversations with connectFirst, we expect that this line will expand in tandem with our business growth, as we continue to execute on our conveyed business plan. This will enable us to capitalize on attractive M&A and organic opportunities in North America and Europe,” stated Raj Grover, president and CEO of High Tide.
Commitment Letter Terms
-
CA$19 million term debt: Accessible on request by High Tide, blended principal and interest payments.
-
Low interest rate: High Tide continues to receive industry leading interest rates that reflect the strength of its business.
-
Financial covenants: The credit facility will have a quarterly tested financial covenant of debt service coverage ratio of not less than 1.40:1, a monthly current ratio covenant of not less than 1.25:1, and a quarterly tested covenant of funded debt to EBITDA ratio of not more than 3:1 beginning with the quarter ending January 31, 2023. High Tide’s 12-month forecast projects it to be comfortably in compliance with all financial covenants.
The company expects to close on the credit facility during the first half of September 2022, subject to certain pre-disbursement conditions and satisfaction of other customary conditions precedent.
Photo by Giorgio Trovato on Unsplash
Related News
High Tide Closes Acquisition Of Two Cannabis Retail Stores In British Columbia And Six In Alberta
High Tide Takes Control Of Three Kushbar Locations In Alberta
High Tide Faces 'Tough Market Climate' For Retail, Analyst Lowers Price Target On Cannabis Stock
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.