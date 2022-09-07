The number of marijuana-themed education programs is on the rise...not surprising considering the exponential growth of the cannabis industry.

The Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) announced it will expand its curriculum with four cannabis qualification certificates via a partnership with cannabis education company Green Flower, reported NECN.

The new collaboration is not the first such endeavor for the California-based company.

"We're very excited about this partnership with WPI, though, because of the fact that the Massachusetts cannabis industry is really one of the best in the country in terms of economic growth, in terms of career opportunity and in terms of just acceptance within the space," said Green Flower CEO Max Simon. He added that the growing Massachusetts market needs "well-trained people."

As part of the deal, Green Flower agreed to provide instructors for the following programs:

Cannabis Healthcare & Medicine

Cannabis Law & Policy

The Business of Cannabis

Cannabis Agriculture and Horticulture

Green Flower anticipates enrolling its first cohort by Friday, Sept. 9.

Those interested in participating in one of the programs would have to put aside $3,000 for six months.

Anita Mattson, WPI's head of the Chemistry and Biochemistry department noted that the programs will not revolve around growing marijuana.

"We're not dealing with THC-rich cannabis here on WPI's campus," she emphasized. "What we're actually dealing with is cannabis plants with low THC levels and these are referred to as hemp plants. But all of the skills and techniques people will be learning on the hemp is exactly the same you would need for any aspect of the cannabis industry."

More Education, Please

Meanwhile, several institutions and enterprises have ventured into the education arena, as it is essential to understand the constantly evolving products and regulations.

Canadian cannabis giant Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY recently kicked off a new educational platform through its subsidiary Tilray Medical. The program, WeCare-MedicalCannabis provides education about the benefits of medical cannabis to consumers and medical practitioners.

New York officials also announced a plan earlier this year to roll out a cannabis education program to enlighten people about the state's laws. With the Office of Cannabis Management at the helm, the public education campaign will inform people where cannabis can be consumed, who can consume it and how to do so safely.

Affordable Cannabis Education Available

In addition, for those seeking a career in the cannabis space, Green Flower and Climb Credit - a student loan company focused on financing career-building programs - announced in June that they are working together to make cannabis education more affordable and accessible for students through a variety of financing options.

