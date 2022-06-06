Cannabis Education Financing Now Available Via Agreement Between Green Flower And Climb Credit

Green Flower, a company focused on cannabis education, and Climb Credit, a student loan company focused on financing career-building programs, announced they are working together to make cannabis education more affordable and accessible for students through a variety of financing options.

"We know that the number one barrier to entry for a successful career in cannabis is education, and the biggest roadblock to getting that education is cost," said Max Simon, CEO, and co-founder of Green Flower, in a press release. "Green Flower has long been searching for the right partner to bring simple, affordable, accessible financing options to prospective students at all of our higher education programs across the country. We are thrilled to now be working with Climb Credit to offer exactly that as we make career-changing cannabis education available to anyone who wants to take this journey."

Climb allows students at Green Flower University, which offers online cannabis education certificates, to finance up to their full tuition, without paying the upfront cost to enroll. The online application takes a few minutes to complete with no impact on the applicant's credit score until after the loan is funded.

"Climb's mission is centered on affordability, accessibility, and inclusivity, which aligns perfectly with what Green Flower wants for their programs as well," said Casey Powers, CEO of Climb Credit. "Simply put, we help people access career-focused education when they otherwise would not be able to. In fact, 73% of Climb borrowers across all of our partners would not have attended their program without Climb financing.”

Climb works with students from all credit backgrounds, including those with no credit, to offer multiple ways to pay for their education. These include interest-bearing loans as well as a 0%-interest option for many programs.

"The cannabis industry is creating tens of thousands of exciting and lucrative career opportunities across the country, yet a significant shortage of qualified professionals exists," said Daniel Kalef, Green Flower's V.P. of Higher Education. "This partnership between Climb and Green Flower opens up cannabis education to so many more prospective students, with the cannabis industry as the ultimate beneficiary of having a significantly larger pool of qualified and credentialed workers to hire."

Image via Benzinga