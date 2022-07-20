Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY, a Canada-based cannabis company, announced on Tuesday that subsidiary Tilray Medical has launched a new educational platform called WeCare-MedicalCannabis to provide education about the benefits of medical cannabis to consumers and medical practitioners, reported High Times.

The educational platform website was launched with a complete range of information about medical cannabis to patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals.

“As global pioneers in medical cannabis, we are aware of the lack of access to science-based, medical cannabis education,” said in a statement Sascha Mielcarek, Tilray Europe Managing Director, expressing the need for a clear source of information.

“WeCare-MedicalCannabis was created to bridge that gap and help provide the needed resources to helping patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals with the information they need to make informed decisions on medicinal cannabis," Mielcarek added.

WeCare-MedicalCannabis provides information based on France, Germany, Portugal, and the United Kingdom markets.

“Medicinal cannabis is not something new. It has been used for thousands of years. But we realize that for many people, whether patients, caregivers, physicians, pharmacists, or other healthcare professionals, it is something new, potentially confusing, and even concerning,” the WeCare-MedicalCannabis website states.

Leaps and bounds in Canada for Tilray: Cannabis Investment And Marijuana Market

Recently, Tilray announced the closing transaction for its acquisition of Hexo Corp in a debt financing agreement under which it agreed to "acquire $211 million of senior secured convertible notes that were originally issued by HEXO" to another LLC.

Moreover, earlier this year in April at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, Tilray CEO Irwin Simon, said “Tilray will own Canada. It’s the largest in Canada today, and it will get bigger, (...) This is an industry that is three-and-a-half years old and because cannabis is not legalized in the U.S, you can’t bring in the institutional shareholders"

"Today they are probably about 80% of the shareholder base of Tilray. We’ve traded 25, 30 million shares today. If I was on the Canadian Stock Exchange I might have traded 200,000 shares today. This industry is going to continue to take off,” Simon added.

Photo: Courtesy Of Margo Amala On Unsplash