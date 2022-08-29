Ann Coulter, Dr. Oz Take Aim At Pro-Cannabis Senate Candidate Ahead Of Election Day

Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman, a Democrat, has taken another hit from conservatives as the race to fill the open Senate seat being vacated by Republican Senator Pat Toomey heats up.

According to Marijuana Moment, conservative media pundit Ann Coulter accused the gubernatorial candidate of deleting a tweet of himself showing a cannabis flag (even though the post from January is still online).

"The Tweet John Fetterman Doesn't Want You to See," Coulter wrote in a Substack post depicting a screenshot from Twitter that says, "Something went wrong. Try reloading," when searching for the tweet in question.

"Now that he's running for the U.S. senate as an everyman, working-class man of the people, as opposed to the Bernie Sanders left-wing loon that he is," Fetterman is trying to distance himself from cannabis by hiding his tweet, Coulter wrote.

While it's an enigma why Coulter couldn't access Fetterman's tweet, her stance on marijuana is clear, calling it "the retardation-inducing drug."

Fetterman's Marijuana Stance

Fetterman maintains support for cannabis reform.

"It never should have been illegal in the first place," Fetterman told Forbes. "This is a plant with no known medical overdose. This is a plant now that's helped 350,000 people, just in my state alone, with their medical issues."

Moreover, the description on the top-selling campaign t-shirt that Fetterman sells on his website reads: "It's high time that we get our sh*t together and legalize weed in P.A. + USA. More justice, jobs, revenue, and freedom."

Meanwhile, Fetterman's GOP opponent, the celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz, recently posted a new animated campaign in which he ridicules Fetterman's support for cannabis.

It's worth noting that Dr. Oz once praised cannabis, calling it "one of the most underused tools in America."

The animated video opens with a bong coming out of the candidate's head, while the narrator asks, amid coughing, "what's this?" The video goes on to criticize other segments of Fetterman's campaign, calling his ideas "crazy, nuts, and ridiculous."

Earlier this year, Fetterman easily won the Democratic primary for the US Senate while he was in a hospital bed, defeating two other candidates with 59% of the vote.

Photo: Courtesy of manish panghal on Unsplash