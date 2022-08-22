Dr. Oz Mocks John Fetterman's Cannabis Stance In New Campaign Ad As Senate Race Heats Up

The 2022 midterm elections are heating up, and so is the race between the celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz, Pennsylvania's Republican candidate, and Democrat Lt. Gov. John Fetterman to fill the open Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Pat Toomey (R), resulting in gaining control of the 50-50 U.S. Senate.

The latest critique of Fetterman's stance on cannabis legalization came in the form of a new animated campaign ad from the GOP candidate, reported Marijuana Moment. Oz ridicules Fetterman's support for cannabis, even though he once called it "one of the most underused tools in America."

He’s the most radical candidate in the country. pic.twitter.com/Z2jr8yowos — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) August 15, 2022

The animated video opens with a bong coming out of the candidate's head, while the narrator asks, amid coughing, "what's this?" The video goes on to criticize other segments of Fetterman's campaign, calling his ideas "crazy, nuts, and ridiculous."

Fetterman’s Stance On Cannabis

Fetterman, known for his unconventional style and progressive politics, is loud and clear about cannabis legalization and determined to fight for the cause if he reaches the U.S. Senate.

"It never should have been illegal in the first place," Fetterman, who has 14 years of experience as a small-town mayor, told Forbes' A.J. Herrington in a telephone interview. "This is a plant with no known medical overdose. This is a plant now that's helped 350,000 people, just in my state alone, with their medical issues."

Moreover, the description on the top-selling campaign T-shirt that Fetterman sells on his website reads, "it's high time that we get our sh*t together and legalize weed in P.A. + USA. More justice, jobs, revenue, and freedom."

Oz’s Opposition

Oz, endorsed by Donald Trump, recently said legalizing recreational cannabis in P.A. would make people lose their motivation to go to work.

"There are not enough Pennsylvanians to work in Pennsylvania, so giving them pot, so they stay home is not, I don't think, an ideal move," he told Newsmax.

Meanwhile, cannabis consumers are still targeted in Pennsylvania for arrest, with recent data from the State Police revealing that 12,439 adults and 1,057 juveniles were arrested for simple cannabis possession in 2021.

Photo: Courtesy of Wikimedia commons and Harrison Haines by Pexels