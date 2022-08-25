Goodness Growth Launches Boundary Waters Cannabis Pre-Rolls In Minnesota

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. GDNSF GDNS launched its Boundary Waters line of cannabis pre-rolls focused on sustainability and environmental preservation.
Inspired by Minnesota's Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, which exists within Superior National Forest, Boundary Waters pre-rolls are hand-rolled from whole flower and are available in Sativa, Indica and hybrid strains, and can be purchased in five-roll and ten-roll packs. The company plans to donate a portion of proceeds from the sale of Boundary Waters products to help keep the Boundary Waters clean and safe.
Boundary Waters pre-rolls come in sustainable packaging, made from 57 percent plant-based materials. The packages are recyclable and made to decompose at an accelerated rate in landfills, if not recycled. The pre-rolls themselves are made with biodegradable paper inserts.
"Minnesota, where our company was founded and is headquartered today, is known for its remote and awesome wilderness and lake-rich geography," stated president and CEO, Kyle Kingsley, M.D. "Our team created the Boundary Waters brand to honor Minnesota and to offer our Minnesota patients even more variety, with multi-packs of premium pre-rolls in environmentally friendly packaging. We're proud to offer a wide array of cannabis products, including Boundary Waters, to Minnesotans at our Green Goods retail stores."
Boundary Waters pre-rolls are made from whole flower material and are available at launch in six strains, including Candy Glue, Chem Fruit Funk, Critical Jack, OG Kush, White Wedding and Flap Jacks. Boundary Waters pre-rolls are currently only available in Minnesota at Green Goods dispensaries operated by the company's Minnesota subsidiary. Subject to regulatory approvals, the company plans to expand the Boundary Waters brand to include additional product offerings and other markets.
Photo by Shelby Ireland on Unsplash
