Goodness Growth Launches Cannabis-Infused Gummies In Minnesota

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. GDNSF GDNS, a physician-led, science-focused cannabis company and IP developer, is adding cannabis-infused gummies to its Vireo brand in Minnesota, in accordance with Minnesota's new regulations effective Aug. 1 allowing certified medical cannabis patients in the state to purchase certain edible products containing cannabis.

The addition of edibles, including gummies with cannabis, into Minnesota's medical cannabis program offers an additional and sought-after delivery method for patients.

"Minnesota's medical cannabis program allows for people with a variety of different medical diagnoses to seek relief using medical cannabis," stated Kyle Kingsley, M.D., Goodness Growth Chairman and CEO. "The more options we are able to offer our patients, the better we are able to meet their different medical needs. And patients can rest assured that our gummies, like all of our products, are tested by licensed, independent quality assurance laboratories to ensure they meet strict standards for purity, potency and quality."

Vireo's gummies are designed to meet the needs of a variety of cannabis patients. At launch, the gummies are available in 10mg THC formulations and in Key Lime, Concord Grape, Hawaiian Pineapple and Oxnard Strawberry flavors. An additional formulation, with equal amounts of THC and CBD and in Alfonso Mango flavor, is expected to follow. Vireo gummies are available in all eight of the company's Green Goods dispensaries in Minnesota.

The launch of Vireo gummies in Minnesota comes after the company's launch of edible gummies and chews under the HiColor brand in Maryland in late 2021, where it has since expanded to include seasonal flavors and new formulations, and the expansion of HiColor brand to the New York market in June 2022.

Photo by Elsa Olofsson on Unsplash

