Goodness Growth Launches HiColor Cannabis Chews In New York

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. GDNSF GDNS a physician-led, science-focused cannabis company and IP developer, launched HiColor cannabis-infused chews in New York, which are now available through the company's retail and wholesale channels in the New York market. The new line of cannabis-infused edibles is now available in five gourmet flavors and two formulations.

"We are excited to expand our HiColor chews to the New York market," stated Harris Rabin, chief marketing officer for Goodness Growth. "These chews come in several formulations, including 10 mg of THC and formulations with balanced levels of THC and CBD, offering multiple options for our patients to choose from depending on their needs. The delectable premium flavors were developed by chef Michelle Mango and our edibles R&D team. These chews are a great addition to our other existing brands in New York."

HiColor chews were designed to meet the needs of a variety of cannabis consumers, with product offerings in 10 mg THC and 10:10 CBD:THC formulations. At launch, the chews are available to New York patients in Key Lime, Concord Grape, Hawaiian Pineapple, Oxnard Strawberry and Alfonso Mango flavors. The chews are vegan, gluten-free, kosher, non-GMO and use only natural flavors.

HiColor chews are currently available in all four of the company's Vireo Health dispensaries in New York, as well as in select licensed dispensaries across the state with additional licensed dispensaries expected to add HiColor to their product assortment over the coming months.

Subject to regulatory approval, the company plans to launch the HiColor brand in its Minnesota market later this year when the state's medical cannabis program expands to allow cannabis-infused edibles, expected to begin in August.

Photo by Esteban Lopez on Unsplash

Related News

Goodness Growth Q1 Revenue Grows 18.2% YoY, Net Loss Also Higher, Here Is Why

Dr. Raphael Mechoulam And Other Cannabis Scientists Attend CannMed 2022 Conference In Pasadena

Verano Revenue Grew 223% To $738M In 2021, Reports Total Debt Of $290M