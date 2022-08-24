Study Reveals LSD May Boost Memory And Performance Without Those Hallucinating Side Effects

A recent paper has provided new evidence that LSD has outstanding nootropic effects, believed to originate in the drug’s neuroplasticity promotion, in both animals and humans. Yet a previous study involving Betterlife’s BETRF BETR-001 (2-bromo-LSD) similarly demonstrated that, in the treatment of rat embryonic cortical neurons, the drug increases the structural complexity of neurons (dendrite growth and complexity) and therefore generates neural plasticity activity, generally linked to antidepressant effects.
A variety of psychedelic compounds are showing positive signs regarding the treatment of various mental health conditions without hallucinogenic effects, including DMT analogs PSL001 and PSL002 and ibogaine analog MM110.
BetterLife’s study also exhibited certain measurements of structural neuroplasticity in which their proprietary BETR-001 performed better than ketamine.
CEO Ahmad Doroudian said the results “confirm that our proprietary BETR-001, an LSD analog, retains the anti-depressant and neural plasticity activity of LSD without causing hallucination.
“The fact that BETR-001 can promote structural plasticity in the prefrontal cortex neurons indicates its therapeutic effects in depression and related disorders, providing a potential patient friendly treatment addressing a very large unmet medical need affecting large number of patients globally,” he explained.
Preclinical and IND-enabling studies stage BETR-001 is a non-hallucinogenic and non-controlled LSD derivative available for self-administration. Its synthesis patent avoids regulatory hindrances and its pending patent for composition and method of use covers treatment of depression, cluster headaches, PTSD and other neuropsychiatric and neurological conditions.
The company is also developing BETR-002, a preclinical and IND-enabling studies proprietary compound based on honokiol, the active anxiolytic ingredient of magnolia bark. Its pending patent for method of use and formulations covers treatment of anxiety-related disorders, including benzodiazepine dependence.
Photo by Milad Fakurian on Unsplash
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
