Psilera's New Psychedelic Compounds: A Non-Hallucinogenic Promise For Depression And Neurodegenerative Disorders?

Next-generation R&D psychedelics company Psilera Inc. shared its two proprietary DMT analogs PSIL-001 and PSIL-002’s preclinical positive results for mental health disorder treatments.
Psilera uses machine-learning methods to map complex datasets and identify early-stage lead compounds holding fewer side effects.
In that sense, the company’s new chemical entity (NCE) pipeline contains pending-approval compounds that have shown promising antidepressant impact, with non-hallucinogenic effects when administered at controlled dosages.
Just a single dose of PSIL-001 and PSIL-002 achieved rapid antidepressant effects. Further, both PSIL-001 and PSIL-002 in repeated doses improved learning and memory dispositions over a psilocybin mimic.
These results reflected both compounds’ similar preclinical efficacy to that of psilacetin, from which the psychedelic active ingredient psilocin comes, and could potentially translate to the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders like dementia and Alzheimer’s.
Facing the presentation of the study findings, Psilera’s cofounder and chief scientific officer, Dr. Jackie von Salm, commented: “We are finally documenting much-needed evidence for our hypothesis that small, strategic chemical changes to existing psychedelic compounds can greatly reduce hallucinations while maintaining efficacy.”
Meanwhile, microdoses of psilocybin for well-being purposes are being currently tested in a Phase 1 clinical trial. Its aim is to study the substance’s effects without the hallucinogenic influence as well.
Photo by Robina Weermeijer on Unsplash
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.