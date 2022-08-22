Cannabis ETF Makes Bold Bet On Legalization, Reversing Stance On U.S. Marijuana Assets

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF MJ, an exchange-traded fund specializing mainly in Canadian cannabis companies and ancillary marijuana businesses, will begin to include U.S.-based marijuana multistate operators.
“We are excited to offer our investors exposure to the global cannabis industry through MJ, the world’s largest global cannabis fund. ETFMG is proud to be the one-stop shop for those interested in investing in cannabis with a suite featuring 2X long, 2X short, US – only or global exposure,” said Sam Masucci, ETFMG founder and CEO.
ETF Managers Group LLC (ETFMG®), announced that ETFMG will complete its global portfolio by offering exposure to cannabis companies operating in the country, which include multi-state operators (MSOs) directly involved in the cultivation, production, marketing and distribution of cannabis or cannabis-related products.
“With bipartisan support for federal cannabis reform at an all-time high, and with key senators open to supporting moderate reform measures separate from legislation that provides comprehensive federal legalization, we believed now was the right time to add exposure to plant-touching U.S. companies,” said Jason Wilson, ETFMG cannabis research and banking expert.
The ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF MJUS will continue to be available for investors who want pure-play access to U.S. MSOs. The addition of this exposure to MJ gives investors the opportunity to access the complete global cannabis industry.
“As the world’s largest global cannabis fund, MJ is well positioned to directly benefit not only from ongoing cannabis reform in the U.S. but from the growth in cannabis sales that are being driven by legalization initiatives occurring around the world, all of which are expected to result in global cannabis sales growing from approximately $28 billion in 2021 to over $61 billion in 2026,” Wilson added.
To measure the performance of companies within the cannabis ecosystem beneﬁtting from global medicinal and recreational cannabis legalization initiatives was designed, MJ tracks the Prime Alternative Harvest Index.
"Through Aug. 20, Alternative Harvest had more than $422 million of assets under management and 42 holdings," according to its website.
The New Jersey-based company’s top holdings include Cronos Group CRON CRON, Tilray Brands TLRY, Canopy Growth Corp. CGC WEED, SNDL SNDL, formerly Sundial Growers, and Organigram Holdings OGI OGI.
The Alternative Harvest ETF trades on the NYSE Stock Exchange Arca as MJ.
Image by Benzinga
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.