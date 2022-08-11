BREAKING: Russia Confirms For First Time That Prisoner Swap Talks Are Underway For Brittney Griner And Paul Whelan

Russia confirmed on Thursday for the first time that negotiations between Washington and Moscow on a prisoner exchange are underway, following numerous starts and stops over the US proposed a deal to release WNBA star Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan.
The Washington Post reported the Russian Foreign Ministry said talks are going forward underway via a channel set up by Presidents Biden and Vladimir Putin when they met in Geneva in June last year.
“Instructions were given to authorized structures to carry out negotiations. They are being conducted by competent authorities,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ivan Nechayev told journalists in Moscow Thursday, reported Tass.
He added that negotiations about an exchange began after Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov confirmed last week that Russia was willing to talk.
Nechayev also urged reporters and the public “not to speculate on the sensitive issue affecting specific individuals.”
“We would recommend abandoning futile attempts to put pressure on us and we are calling on them to concentrate on practical work along the available channels,” Nechayev said, according to Tass. “We proceed from the fact that the negotiations should take the interests of both sides into account.”
Breaking story. Please check back for updates.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.