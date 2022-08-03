CBD And Chronic Teen Anxiety: Australian Study Shows Remarkable & Promising Results

CBD treatments can help reduce severe anxiety in young people, according to a new study undertaken by researchers at Australia’s Orygen Youth Health, an organization that provides specialist mental health services for young people aged 15 to 25.
The study found young people with treatment-resistant anxiety saw a 43% reduction in severity. The improvement was even greater when the researchers analyzed physician ratings, which showed a 51% decline in symptoms.
The Study
Teens and young adults with treatment-resistant anxiety who were given a single CBD pill for 12 weeks reported that their symptoms fell by an average of 43%, reported Orygen researchers.
Paul Amminger, a research fellow at Orygen who led the study said the results among the 31 patients were remarkable.
“The young people had fewer panic attacks and could do things which they were previously unable to do, like leave the house, go to school, participate in social situations, eat at restaurants, take public transport or attend appointments by themselves,” said Amminger who is also a professor of youth mental health at the University of Melbourne.
CBD derives from the Cannabis sativa plant but contains no THC, the psychoactive element in the plant that creates the stoned effect.
The CBD pill was well tolerated among the young participants, aged 12 to 25, in the study, Amminger said, noting that mild sedation and fatigue were the most common side effects.
Participants were given a starting dose of one 200-milligram capsule per day, which was doubled after a week. Those who showed significant improvement had their dosage increased to as much as 800 mg per day. Throughout the study, all participants were offered biweekly cognitive behavioral therapy sessions, though many had not successfully responded to previous therapy.
The improvement was even greater when researchers analyzed physician ratings, which showed a 51% decline in symptoms. Nevertheless, like all things cannabis and CBD-related, more study is necessary; Orygen's research findings need to be confirmed with larger, longer studies.
That said, CBD was shown to be promising and, best of all, safe.
“Cannabidiol is a promising treatment option which appears safe and effective,” Patrick McGorry, study co-investigator and Orygen executive director told Australia's The Advertiser. “We need further research to confirm this and explore its value.”
Photo by Emmanuel Olguín on Unsplash
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.