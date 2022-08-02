Lantern Launches The New York Cannabis Project, Its 5th Social Equity Incubator Program

Lantern, an on-demand cannabis e-commerce marketplace and home delivery platform, launched the New York Cannabis Project. The social equity incubator program uses educational programming, technical services, application assistance and mentorship to empower social equity entrepreneurs to become innovators in the New York cannabis industry.

The New York Cannabis Project is a multi-dimensional program segmented into the following four sections: business fundamentals, go-to-market strategy, community impact and the cannabis industry. During each step of the program, facilitators and collaborators provide industry training, education and resources to aspiring cannabis industry leaders from the communities most impacted by the War on Drugs.

The New York Cannabis Project has also collaborated with the Bronx Defenders and The Bronx Community Foundation to support the launch of The Bronx Cannabis Hub. The hub will provide New Yorkers with information about economic opportunities in the cannabis industry and tools to navigate the application and licensing process. Additionally, the company is collaborating with Terrence Coffie, MSW, adjunct lecturer in Forensic Justice at New York University and several other community organizations and stakeholders to develop an eight-week job readiness and training program for those interested in entering the cannabis industry.

The New York Cannabis Project is the company's fifth incubator program. Lantern launched its first cannabis delivery incubator in Boston in 2019 and partnered with The Color of Cannabis to launch a 10-week social equity business registration course in Colorado shortly thereafter. In Michigan, Lantern collaborated with Calyxeum to create the Detroit Cannabis Project. Most recently, Lantern launched the New Jersey Cannabis project as a resource for entrepreneurs in the newly legalized market.

Photo: Benzinga; Sources: courtesy of King of Hearts via Wikimedia Commons and Peter Pike via Pixabay)

