Lantern Expands Cannabis Delivery In Massachusetts To The North Shore

Lantern plans to expand its delivery zone to Massachusetts' North Shore in partnership with local dispensaries, Insa and Olde World Remedies. Customers over 21 living in Lynn, Salem, Beverly, Swampscott and Marblehead are now able to order cannabis products of their choosing through the Lantern marketplace.

In February, Lantern expanded its delivery operations to the South Shore by partnering with economic empowerment and delivery licensee South Shore Buds and adult-use retail dispensaries Health Circle and Commonwealth Alternative Care.

Now, North Shore residents can place on-demand delivery orders for a variety of Insa and Olde World Remedies offerings including flower, pre-rolls, edibles, vapes, concentrates and more. Flexible delivery times are offered, including same-day delivery on most products.

"Lantern's latest expansion into the North Shore reaffirms the company's commitment to building lasting relationships with local innovative businesses while striving to provide an effortless, convenient cannabis experience for all consumers," stated Meredith Mahoney, co-founder and CEO of Lantern. "Insa and Olde World Remedies are the perfect partners to work with as we bring a diverse product selection to North Shore residents in the comfort of their homes. We are proud to work with two companies that always keep the consumer first as we expand the cannabis marketplace in the great city of Boston and beyond."

Photo: Courtesy of Tim Foster on Unsplash

