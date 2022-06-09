Lantern Expands Cannabis Delivery Service In Massachusetts Via Partnership With Doobie

Lantern, the leading on-demand cannabis e-commerce marketplace and home delivery platform in the U.S., entered into a partnership with Doobie in Massachusetts.

Founded in 2020, Doobie is a customer centric cannabis delivery service operating in markets throughout the United States, including Missouri, California, Arizona, and now Massachusetts, where it is one of the first delivery operator licensees.

Doobie is a women-owned platform and certified economic empowerment priority applicant through Massachusetts' Cannabis Control Commission. Through this partnership, Doobie will directly fulfill delivery orders placed on Lantern’s website through its licensed depot.

Customers in 150 zip codes throughout Massachusetts will have access to quality national and local brands including Cookies, High Supply, Mile 62, Kiva, Fernway, Southie Adams, and Dogwalkers. Lantern will also offer dedicated marketing services to expand Doobie's consumer reach and enable the delivery operator to provide seamless cannabis experiences along with high-touch customer service.

"Working with an innovator such as Ericca Kennedy of Doobie is truly a privilege and we are excited to see how we can expand delivery service within the Massachusetts area," stated Meredith Mahoney, co-founder and CEO of Lantern. "Doobie is an ideal partner as we expand our presence throughout the state because of its commitment to improving the communities it serves. Every purchase of its diverse product offerings is used to support Doobie's positive impact plan, which supports local communities who have been disproportionately harmed by the War on Drugs."

Photo by Shelby Ireland on Unsplash

