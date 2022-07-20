Mt. San Jacinto College Partners With Green Flower To Offer Cannabis Industry Training Courses

Mt. San Jacinto College (MSJC) community education has partnered with Green Flower, a California-based leading cannabis education company, to offer three not-for-credit certificate courses beginning July 19.

The programs focus on various aspects of the industry, with courses centered on advanced cultivation technician, advanced manufacturing agent, and advanced dispensary associate training. Each course will provide participants with knowledge, skills and abilities to help them excel in their chosen field of specialization.

The eight-week courses are designed for participants who prefer a flexible online format. They are offered in an asynchronous, self-paced format with lessons structured in weekly modules.

"The cannabis industry is one of the fastest-growing sources of employment in America and this includes southwest Riverside County," stated Janice Mrkonjic, MSJC's interim director of workforce & economic dvelopment. "After interviewing industry leaders, I identified their needs for a skilled workforce in the areas of cultivation, manufacturing, and dispensary."

The partnership between MSJC and Green Flower will help participants gain the skills they need to succeed in the workforce.

The not-for-credit courses will be offered through the MSJC contract and community education department. Upon completion of each course, participants will earn a certificate of completion and gain access to Green Flower's career portal as well as the college's online job board, JobSpeaker, which allows local employers to post job openings.

