Eastern Gateway Community College Partners With Green Flower To Launch Cannabis Certificates

Eastern Gateway Community College, in collaboration with Green Flower, introduced three cannabis certificates designed to provide industry-recognized skills training for those interested in a cannabis career.

Green Flower, the leader in cannabis education, will offer Eastern Gateway learners the opportunity to earn certificates of achievement covering advanced dispensary associate skills training, cannabis manufacturing, and cultivation.

"Green Flower is thrilled to partner with EGCC to offer these three cannabis industry training courses to their students. Serving the Ohio River Valley and beyond for more than 50 years, EGCC's commitment to accessible, high quality education through student-focused programs is a perfect fit for our cannabis education goals," stated Daniel Kalef, Green Flower's vice president of higher education.

Each certificate program takes 8-weeks to complete and is offered fully online. Students can register and begin courses at any time. Upon certificate completion, graduates will have access to Green Flower's employer network. Courses cost $900 and are now open for enrollment.

These courses will be non-credit and offered through Eastern Gateway's career accelerator department. These courses are not Title IV eligible, nor will they be covered as part of Eastern Gateway's Gateway Guarantee or free college benefit programs. Learners will earn a certificate of achievement to demonstrate their successful completion of the courses and will have access to job placement services through Green Flower.

