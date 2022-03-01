QQQ
+ 0.00
341.49
+ 0%
BTC/USD
-318.87
44102.33
-0.72%
DIA
+ 0.14
333.02
+ 0.04%
SPY
+ 0.23
429.75
+ 0.05%
TLT
+ 0.00
141.30
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.04
181.58
+ 0.02%

Oklahoma College And Green Flower Offer Cannabis Industry Courses To Keep Pace With Explosive Growth

byMaureen Meehan
March 1, 2022 3:30 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Oklahoma College And Green Flower Offer Cannabis Industry Courses To Keep Pace With Explosive Growth

The cannabis industry in Oklahoma is exploding as we speak. Ranking ninth in the country for the number of jobs the industry supports, according to Leafly's recent jobs report, which showed the industry employs more than 16,000 residents – that is to say, there are more cannabis workers in Oklahoma than construction workers.

Oklahoma, where voters legalized medical marijuana in 2018, has been called one of the fastest-growing cannabis markets in the US. In 2021, the medical cannabis market generated about $150 million in revenue.

To help keep pace with this new line of work and meet the need for skilled employees, Tulsa Community College (TCC), in partnership with Green Flower, is offering specialized training.

Through TCC Continuing Education, individuals can complete three job-specific certificate programs – Dispensary Associate, Cultivation Technician, and Manufacturing Agent. The program is offered with an online, on-demand schedule, which means the individual can complete the coursework at a time that is convenient to them and at their own pace.

"With unprecedented growth in this industry, there is a need to develop a workforce with cannabis specific skills. TCC has joined forces with Green Flower to deliver this highly specialized content virtually," said Pete Selden, VP for Workforce Development at TCC. 

TCC is the first and only college in Oklahoma to offer this type of training through its partnership with Green Flower, a leader in cannabis training and education. The three certificates provide on-demand training created specifically for cannabis professionals.

"We applaud TCC's commitment to helping working adults advance and train for new careers and their vision to help students enter and excel in the legal cannabis industry," said Daniel Kalef, vice president of education at Green Flower. "Like other highly regulated industries, the need to have expertise in material handling, quality control, patient care, security, transportation, horticulture and more is vital to the success of all aspects of the industry and all things people will learn in these courses."

The certificate programs launch on March 1. For more information or to register for the program, visit cannabisstudies.tulsacc.edu.

 

 

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Government News Regulations Education Markets General

Related Articles

BioLife Sciences Inc. To Incorporate New Sub-Sector Dedicated To CBD

BioLife Sciences Inc. To Incorporate New Sub-Sector Dedicated To CBD

BioLife Sciences (OTCPK: BLFE), a firm dedicated to developing, licensing, and distributing antimicrobial products and disruptive technologies, announced on Tuesday that it is expanding its recently announced orthomolecular medicine and natural health products department to now include a subsector dedicated to non-psychoactive cannabinoids derived from industrial hemp, includin read more
California: 30 Arrested And 45,000+ Marijuana Plants Seized In

California: 30 Arrested And 45,000+ Marijuana Plants Seized In "Operation Hammer Strike"

Investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department – Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET), along with San Bernardino Sheriff’s deputies from several different patrol stations, completed week 26 of Operation Hammer Strike with the arrest of 30 suspects between February 21, 2022, and February 27, 2022, according to vvng.com read more
Michigan Report: Marijuana Events Could Be Coming To Muskegon's Arena, Baseball Stadium

Michigan Report: Marijuana Events Could Be Coming To Muskegon's Arena, Baseball Stadium

Cannabis events, including those allowing consumption, could soon be happening at Muskegon’s downtown arena and baseball stadium under a plan to “embrace” the city’s burgeoning cannabis industry. read more
Marijuana Justice Coalition Calls For A Floor Vote On The More Act

Marijuana Justice Coalition Calls For A Floor Vote On The More Act

The Marijuana Justice Coalition (MJC), a broad coalition of national advocacy organizations convened by the Drug Policy Alliance, including the American Civil Liberties Union and Human Rights Watch sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) on Tuesday, calling read more