EXCLUSIVE: Ayr Wellness To Open Another Rec Cannabis Dispensary In Greater Boston Area

by Jelena Martinovic, Benzinga Editor
July 12, 2022 6:53 AM | 1 min read

Ayr Wellness Inc. AYR AYRWF is opening a new store in Watertown, its second retail location selling recreational marijuana in the Greater Boston area. The company will launch sales on Tuesday, July 12.

Located at 48 North Beacon Street, Watertown, Massachusetts, the store features a wide range of cannabis brands and products, including Ayr’s own Kynd premium flower, Entourage vapes, Secret Orchard vapes, Wicked edibles, Levia THC infused seltzer, and HAZE concentrates, to address experienced consumers as well as those newer to cannabis.

“The opening of AYR in Watertown is another amazing milestone for our team. We are thrilled to be adding a second adult-use dispensary in Greater Boston in another great location,” Jonathan Sandelman, founder, chairman and CEO of Ayr, said. “With our newly opened Back Bay dispensary hosting its Grand Opening Celebration on July 14th, this is an important

week for Ayr in Greater Boston.  We look forward to celebrating these milestones with the Watertown community, where we maintain our commitment to being a great neighbor and community partner.” 

Price Action

Ayr Wellness’ shares traded 3.88% lower at $4.95 per share at the market close on Monday.

Photo: Courtesy of Mike Petrucci on Unsplash

