Ayr Wellness Opens 48th Cannabis Dispensary In Longwood, Florida

Ayr Wellness Inc. AYRWF AYR is opening its 48th Florida dispensary, located in Longwood, a northeastern suburb of Orlando.

The new dispensary spans 2,300+ sq. ft. of retail space, including an active drive-thru station. Product offerings will include Ayr’s full line of concentrates, edibles, vapes, and a growing selection of flower, including the recently launched Kynd whole premium flower and Later Days whole flower.

“We’re excited to continue our expansion in Florida, celebrating our 48th store opening,” stated Jonathan Sandelman, founder, chairman and CEO of Ayr. “Since acquiring Liberty Health Sciences just last year, we have added 17 new stores across the state and provided more choice to the market via the introduction of a wide selection of products from our national brand portfolio. We will continue to grow our presence during the second half of this year.”

In 2021, Ayr relocated its U.S. headquarters from New York City to Miami, underscoring the company’s commitment to the region. Florida has ~730,000 patients enrolled in its medical marijuana program as of June 17, 2022, per Florida OMMU. Florida’s cannabis market ranks fourth in the nation by total legal cannabis sales, per BDSA, and generated over $1.8 billion in medical cannabis revenue in 2021. BDSA expects Florida’s legal cannabis market to generate $3.4 billion per year by 2026.

