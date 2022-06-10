Ayr Wellness Receives Final License To Sell Adult-Use Cannabis In Watertown

Ayr Wellness Inc. AYRWF AYR has been granted a final license by the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission (“CCC”) for the sale of adult-use cannabis at its AYR Watertown dispensary in Greater Boston.

“With our approval today to open our Watertown dispensary, Ayr will soon have two adult-use dispensaries serving Greater Boston, which has historically been under-served in access to adult-use cannabis,” stated Jonathan Sandelman, founder, chairman and CEO of Ayr. “The upcoming openings of our Watertown and Back Bay locations represent a huge step forward for our company, and we could not be more excited to introduce these communities to Ayr’s high-quality and unique product offerings, with a customer experience that delivers on the wonder of cannabis.

Sira Naturals d/b/a AYR executed a host community agreement (“HCA”) with the City of Watertown in October 2020. The company executed two additional HCAs in the Greater Boston area in October and November 2020, respectively -- one in Somerville, where the company operates a medical dispensary, and the other in Back Bay, where Ayr anticipates opening its doors later this month. Ayr will continue to work closely with the CCC to move toward final approval to commence adult-use operations at all three locations.

Photo by Jeff W on Unsplash

