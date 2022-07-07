Avicanna Exports Its CBD Derma-Cosmetics Brand Pura H&W Into The European Union

Avicanna Inc. AVCN AVCNF (FSE:0NN) has completed its first commercial export of its evidence-based derma-cosmetic line Pura H&W into the European market as a part of its supply and distribution agreement with Bio-Gate AG.

Avicanna’s evidence-based derma-cosmetics portfolio has now been successfully imported into Germany where Bio-Gate prepare to launch this summer. The portfolio of products will initially be available online at Pura H&W’s website and then further expanded into other online, retail and pharmacy channels across Germany, Austria, and Switzerland during 2022.

“We are pleased to be entering the European market with our first line of branded products and to be doing so in collaboration with Bio-Gate. Both teams are excited about the launch of the skincare portfolio in the coming months and are happy to see the Pura Health and Wellness brand establish a new European foothold,” stated Jens Kramer, VP of European operations at Avicanna.

About Pura H&W

Pura Health & Wellness is Avicanna’s derma-cosmetic line which utilizes a combination of purified CBD and other synergistic botanical ingredients designed to naturally regulate and nourish the skin. The Pura H&W product line was developed by Avicanna and specific products have undergone clinical trials. The products are now commercial under Pura H&W or Pura Earth in Canada, Colombia, Ecuador, the U.S.

The Pura H&W formulations have been developed and optimized to deliver purified, THC-free CBD in synergistic combinations with other natural ingredients known to provide specific functional benefits in skincare. CBD has been shown to promote skin health by inducing antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and anti-apoptotic responses that could be beneficial for a variety of dermatological conditions such as eczema or atopic dermatitis. In addition, CBD can down-regulate the activity of cells that are critical in the production of skin oils and therefore may dampen the production in acne-prone skin.

