Avicanna's Subsidiary SMGH Completes First Commercial Export Of Feminized Cannabis Seeds To Lesotho

Avicanna Inc. AVCNF AVCN (FSE:0NN) through its majority owned Colombian subsidiary, Santa Marta Golden Hemp S.A.S. (“SMGH”) has completed its first commercial export of feminized cannabis seeds to the African region with an initial export to Lesotho.

The development, standardization and production of these seeds were all completed through Avicanna’s vertical integration at SMGH located in Santa Marta, Colombia. The standardized and feminized seeds are a part of the Aureus product portfolio which includes CBD, CBG and THC seeds, resins or whole plant crude oils, cannabinoid distillates, and isolated cannabinoids.

Lucas Nosiglia, president of Avicanna LATAM, stated: “We are happy to see the demand for our proprietary genetics grow internationally. The culmination of our seed development and standardization efforts provides our international partners with the opportunity to cultivate federally registered, reliable and consistent cultivars across various environments and landscapes.

About Aureus

Avicanna’s supply chain business unit is based in Santa Marta, Colombia and provides a consistent source of cannabinoid raw materials for the global marketplace. These include active pharmaceutical ingredients and feminized seeds, for Avicanna’s cosmetic, medical, and pharmaceutical products, in addition to supplying the company’s partners around the world.

Aureus-branded products are cultivated, extracted, and manufactured by Avicanna’s subsidiaries in Colombia where they leverage optimal environmental conditions to produce cannabinoid active pharmaceutical ingredients economically and sustainably with USDA organic and GACP certifications.

Related News

Avicanna Completes First Commercial Export Of Aureus Branded THC And CBD Extracts To Portugal

Heritage Cannabis' Revenue Increases 450% YoY In Q4, Provides Financial Results For 2021

Avicanna Raises $1.48M Via Offering Lead By Psychedelic Company