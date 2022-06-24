ñol

Avicanna Sells Stake In Majority Owned Colombian Subsidiary Sativa Nativa

by Vuk Zdinjak, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 24, 2022 8:38 AM | 1 min read
Avicanna Sells Stake In Majority Owned Colombian Subsidiary Sativa Nativa

Avicanna Inc. AVCNF AVCN (FSE:0NN) sold its stake in Sativa Nativa S.A.S., which was the company’s secondary majority owned Colombian subsidiary.

The aggregate price paid by the purchaser for the company´s shares in Sativa Nativa was approximately CA$675,000 ($520,000) in addition to a potential premium of CA$130,000 subject to the accomplishment of specific short-term milestones. The transaction allows the company to eliminate redundancies, reduce its operational costs and generate efficiencies across its South American operations by focusing its supply chain efforts at its much larger and more operationally advanced majority owned subsidiary Santa Marta Golden Hemp (“SMGH”). The operations at SMGH have been the source of the company’s Aureus-branded commercial exports to 16 countries and include the cultivation, extraction and production of cannabinoid raw materials including active pharmaceutical ingredients and seeds. SMGH is also the source of the company’s cannabinoids for most of its cosmetic and pharmaceutical preparations.

Lucas Nosiglia, president of Avicanna LATAM, stated: “We are happy to announce this strategic transaction which allows us to increase efficiencies throughout our supply chain infrastructure and re-focus resources on our core business units including our pharmaceutical preparations. In parallel we continue to make progress in our supply chain business at SMGH through which we have the capacity to continue to supply Avicanna and its global partners with high quality inputs”.

Related News

Avicanna's Subsidiary SMGH Completes First Commercial Export Of Feminized Cannabis Seeds To Lesotho

Avicanna Completes First Commercial Export Of Aureus Branded THC And CBD Extracts To Portugal

Heritage Cannabis' Revenue Increases 450% YoY In Q4, Provides Financial Results For 2021

 

Posted In: Lucas NosigliaSanta Marta Golden HempSativa Nativa S.A.S.CannabisNewsPenny StocksMarkets