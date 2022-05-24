Avicanna Completes First Commercial Export Of Aureus Branded THC And CBD Extracts To Portugal

Avicanna Inc. AVCNF AVCN (FSE:0NN) a bio-pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of plant-derived cannabinoid-based products, through its majority owned Colombian subsidiary, Santa Marta Golden Hemp S.A.S., has completed its first commercial export of high concentration THC and high concentration CBD full spectrum psychoactive cannabis extracts to Portugal.

Lucas Nosiglia, president of Avicanna LATAM, stated: “We are happy to see the international opportunities for our Aureus-branded products continue to grow globally and more specifically in the European Union where we are well positioned. We believe that our comprehensive portfolio combined with our dedication to quality standards and organic and sustainable practices positions us well as a supplier for our global partnerships.”

About Aureus

Avicanna’s supply chain business unit is based in Santa Marta, Colombia and provides a consistent source of cannabinoid raw materials for the global marketplace. These include active pharmaceutical ingredients and feminized seeds, for Avicanna’s cosmetic, medical, and pharmaceutical products, in addition to supplying the company’s partners around the world.

Aureus-branded products are cultivated, extracted, and manufactured by Avicanna’s subsidiaries in Colombia where they leverage optimal environmental conditions to produce cannabinoid active pharmaceutical ingredients economically and sustainably and include a range of extracts of CBD, THC and rare cannabinoids such as CBG.

Photo: Courtesy of Avicanna Inc.

Related News

Heritage Cannabis' Revenue Increases 450% YoY In Q4, Provides Financial Results For 2021

Avicanna Raises $1.48M Via Offering Lead By Psychedelic Company

Avicanna To Launch RHO Phyto CBD/THC Products With The Addition Of CBG In Canada