Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Trulieve, STIIIZY, Burb & Little Beach Harvest

Trulieve Expands In West Virginia With New Medical Cannabis Store In Hurricane

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. TRUL TCNNF is opening a new medical dispensary in Hurricane, West Virginia.

Located at 2 Putnam Village Dr. Suite 2-3, the new dispensary opened its doors on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Grand opening festivities will be held on Saturday, July 9 throughout the day to include partner giveaways, deals, and specials, and all registered patients will receive a 25% discount.

This is the company's sixth retail location in West Virginia and will be open seven days a week from 10 am to 6 pm.

"In less than a year, West Virginia's medical cannabis program has already added nearly 10,000 patients, and we look forward to supporting this thriving community," said Kim Rivers, the company’s CEO. “Trulieve is committed to providing the best quality services and products for the state's registered medical cannabis patients while strengthening community connections in this developing market."

Shryne Group Launches 22nd Retail Location With STIIIZY Western in LA's K-Town

STIIIZY has opened its latest retail store in Koreatown, Los Angeles.

Situated near Mid City and Jefferson Park the shop is dubbed STIIIZY Western and is located at 1570 Western Ave.

The 2,081 square feet store features STIIIZY's signature layout, which allows customers to shop at their own pace while managing crowd flow.

The new retail location delivers on customer demand for exclusive STIIIZY cannabis products in addition to more than 55 California-based cannabis brands as well as STIIIZY brand merchandise, including apparel and smoking accessories.

For Shryne Group, the vertically integrated company behind STIIIZY, STIIIZY Western represents its 22nd retail operation in the Golden State.

"We believe we have a responsibility to improve every community we serve, and that's especially true for our hometown, Shryne Group president Tak Sato said. “This new location will make high quality and affordable cannabis more accessible while growing into an ongoing resource for the community."

Burb Gets Green Light For 8th Cannabis Store, Cannabis Retail Store To Open On University Campus

Burb Cannabis Corp. received final approval from Metro Vancouver Regional District (MVRD) Board of Directors to open a cannabis retail store at the University of British Columbia, marking its eighth location in British Columbia, the maximum allowable per the province's current retail cap for any single brand.

"This was a big victory for us after a contentious debate around public safety and community fit," John Kaye, CEO and co-founder at Burb said. "Despite concerns grounded in age-old stigma from nearby residents, many of whom were off-shore residential owners, the Board made an informed decision that aligned with the overwhelming voice of the student body as well as the tenets of legalization in our country.”

Along with its BC-based retail portfolio, Burb also announced early wholesale success in California, with its consumer packaged goods business scaling to more than 50 stores in just a couple of months since launch. The brand's premium dried flower products can now be found at leading retailers across the state including Cookies, Harborside, Urbn Leaf, Mainstage, Dr. Greenthumb, Emjay and many others.

NY-Based Little Beach Harvest Dispensary Holds Groundbreaking Ceremony

TILT Holdings TLLTF and the Shinnecock Indian Nation of New York will host the official groundbreaking ceremony for the Little Beach Harvest cannabis dispensary.

The Shinnecock Nation has teamed up with TILT to create a fully Indigenous-owned cannabis operation.

Located at 56 Montauk Highway in Southampton, Little Beach Harvest is positioned right along the main Southampton roadway, creating a unique engagement point between the First People and the Hamptons community.

The groundbreaking ceremony will take place on Monday, June 11.

