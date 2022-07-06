Trulieve Opens Medical Marijuana Dispensary In Hurricane, West Virginia

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. TCNNF TRUL is opening its Trulieve medical dispensary in Hurricane, West Virginia. Located at 2 Putnam Village Dr. Suite 2-3, the new dispensary will open its doors at 10am on July 6, 2022. This is the company's sixth retail location in West Virginia and will be open seven days a week from 10am to 6pm.

Grand opening festivities will be held on Saturday, July 9 throughout the day to include partner giveaways, deals and specials, and all registered patients will receive a 25% discount. On-site medical care specialists will be available to assist with medical card registration and certification for West Virginia patients.

"We are excited to expand medical cannabis to Hurricane while creating jobs in the area," stated Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers. "In less than a year, West Virginia's medical cannabis program has already added nearly 10,000 patients, and we look forward to supporting this thriving community. Trulieve is committed to providing the best quality services and products for the state's registered medical cannabis patients while strengthening community connections in this developing market."

Trulieve patients across West Virginia can choose from a large selection of THC and CBD products available in a variety of consumption methods, including flower, concentrates, tinctures, topicals, ingestibles, and more. The company’s portfolio of in-house brands includes Cultivar Collection, Momenta, Muse, TruFlower and more.

Last November, Trulieve opened West Virginia's first dispensary and has since expanded its store hours to welcome patients seven days a week. The company has already opened four new dispensaries in the state this year, with plans to open three additional dispensary locations by the end of the year in Milton, Huntington and Belle.

Photo: Courtesy of Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

