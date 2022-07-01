Trulieve Opens Medical Marijuana Dispensaries In Florida And West Virginia

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. TCNNF TRUL is opening two new medical dispensaries.

Florida Dispensary

Located in Coral Springs, at 10400 W. Atlantic Blvd., the doors will open at 9am on Friday, July 1, 2022. The dispensary will be open seven days a week, hours are Monday through Saturday from 9am – 9pm and on Sunday from 10am – 8pm.

Grand opening festivities throughout the day at the new dispensary will include numerous partner giveaways, music, food trucks, deals and specials, and all registered patients will receive a 25% discount. Trulieve also offers statewide home delivery, convenient online ordering and in-store pickup. All first-time guests are eligible for a 50% new customer discount at any Florida-based location.

As the state's leading medical cannabis provider, Trulieve's retail employees are trained to provide personalized patient care and support individuals at every stage of their cannabis journeys. Trulieve dispensaries throughout Florida offer on-site consultations to help patients obtain appropriate medical products and dosages that ensure optimal cannabis experiences.

Trulieve patients across Florida can choose from the largest selection of THC and CBD products available in a variety of consumption methods, including smokable flower, concentrates, edibles, capsules, syringes, tinctures, topical creams, vaporizers, and more.

Designed to meet every patient's needs, our portfolio of in-house brands includes Alchemy, Co2lors, Cultivar Collection, Modern Flower, Momenta, Muse, Roll One and Sweet Talk. Patients also have access to beloved brands such as Bellamy Brothers, Bhang, Binske, Blue River, Black Tuna, DeLisioso, Love's Oven, Miami Mango, O.pen and Sunshine Cannabis.

West Virginia Dispensary

Located in Morgantown-Granville, at 525 Granville Square, the dispensary will open at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 1, 2022.

The company's fifth retail location in West Virginia will be open seven days a week from 10am – 6pm and features enhanced visual elements and robust product offerings.

Grand opening festivities will be held on Saturday, July 9 throughout the day to include partner giveaways, deals and specials, and all registered patients will receive a 25% discount. On-site medical care specialists will be available to assist with medical card registration and certification for West Virginia patients.

Trulieve patients across West Virginia can choose from a large selection of THC and CBD products available in a variety of consumption methods, including flower, concentrates, tinctures, topicals, ingestibles, and more. Designed to meet every patient's needs, our portfolio of in-house brands includes Cultivar Collection, Momenta, Muse, TruFlower and more.

Photo: Courtesy of Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Related News

This Marijuana Stock Has Outperformed Apple, Netflix, Amazon, Google And Berkshire Hathaway

Early Bird Prices For Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Going Up At Noon Today, Hurry And Book!

Tips For Building A Successful Cannabis Business: Meet Trulieve's Kim Rivers At Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference This September



