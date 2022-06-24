Early Bird Prices For Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Going Up At Noon Today, Hurry And Book!

Ticket prices for the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, Sept. 13-14,

are going fast and early bird ticket are going up today, Friday, at 12:00 noon ET, so don’t wait another day. Get your tickets and book your room now at the Palmer House Hotel in Chicago, Illinois.

The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is the place to form lasting connections in a rapidly-evolving industry. Discover the newest and hottest in cannabis, meet investors and CEOs of leading public and private companies and network with 90% of publicly traded cannabis companies, all in one room.

You’ll hear directly from the executives of top-performing companies and get priceless insights from the world's leading cannabis investors.

This is the conference where real deals happen; where the Trulieve TCNNF TRUL cannabis team met the Harvest Health & Recreation team, ultimately leading to a $2.1-billion acquisition; where countless companies met investors who supported them with tens of millions; where the cannabis industry rubs shoulders with mainstream finance behemoths like Ricky Sandler, Whitney Tilson and Tim Seymour. It's a can't-miss opportunity.

"We've seen cannabis businesses close deals worth $2 billion at our events and this year's meeting will be even larger, with a record level of investment capital and top-notch operators," says Chief Zinger Jason Raznick.

The conference will feature keynotes, panel discussions, fireside chats, networking spaces, company presentations, an exhibit floor as well as investor and celebrity appearances.

Join us in Chicago on Sept. 13-14 at the Palmer House Hotel.

Book your tickets HERE

Book your room HERE