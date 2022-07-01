Matt Gaetz Files Amendment To Study Psilocybin And MDMA To Help Military Veterans

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla) recently filed an amendment to explore the therapeutic potential of magic mushrooms and MDMA for military service members through research that would be included in the annual defense bill as an attachment to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

Gaetz has a background in supporting projects concerning marijuana legalization as well as a keen interest in psychedelics reform. According to Marijuana Moment, in 2019 Gaetz cosponsored an appropriations amendment led by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for the removal of an existing stipulation that would inhibit researching the therapeutic potential of Schedule I drugs.

In the latest proposal, a provision by Rep. Seth Moulton requests that the Department of Defense (DOD) undertake a study on the efficacy of cannabis as an opioid alternative. This amendment is already attached to NDAA for Fiscal Year 2023.

Now, Gaetz is requesting that it also covers psilocybin mushrooms and MDMA, therefore taking the three substances as alternatives to prescription opioids for members of the Armed Forces on terminal leave preceding separation, retirement or release from active duty.

Eligibility would be limited to service members with post-traumatic stress disorder, a traumatic brain injury or “any other condition involving severe pain.”

Prior to House floor consideration, the proposal must be presented to a panel in the House Rules Committee.

The House Appropriations Committee’s new plan regarding the 2023 Fiscal Year expenses bill for Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies (CSJ) also requests a federal review of psilocybin policy, with special consideration of limitations to state, local and tribal psychedelic programs.

Recently two federal health principals at the National Institutes of Health have admitted in a letter to U.S. senators that federal prohibition constitutes barriers to the study of psychedelics’ benefits.