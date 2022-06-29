Several Reasons Why Not To Miss Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference In Chicago This Coming September

The first reason of all is that the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is being held in Chicago on Sept 13-14, which means several things including the Art Institute of Chicago.

Home to some 300,000 works of art in dozens of collections, the Art Institute is exactly one mile from the Cannabis Capital Conference's venue at the Palmer House Hotel .

As you walk along the historic route from the hotel to the Art Institute, you’ll pass right through the Chicago Theatre District, the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, the Joffrey Ballet, Cadillac Theatre, Jewelers Row, etc. A perfect place to meander.

And speaking of the Palmer House Hotel…that’s another reason to join us at the CCC. Imagine yourself walking down the storied halls of this historic hotel while discussing issues with a potential business partner or your next investor or having coffee with the CEO of a cannabis company you’d like to know more about. That's what happens at these conferences. Cannabis is friendly.

In addition to numerous organized events, it is often those moments when you pass someone in a hotel lobby or share a beer at one of the CCC cocktail parties that can change not only your business plan or outlook but maybe your life. Such things have happened.

But, let’s not leave such meetings to chance, which brings us to another reason you really should attend the CCC in Chicago. Allow us to help you connect with people in our special meeting rooms and breakout sessions where brand-building secrets are shared and friendships created.

As Benzinga CEO and founder, Jason Raznick likes to point out, "We've seen cannabis businesses close deals worth $2 billion at our events and this year's meeting will be even larger, with a record level of investment capital and top-notch operators."

So, in addition to the outstanding feature keynotes, be sure to make time for panel discussions, fireside chats, networking, company presentations, and wandering around the exhibit floor where you’ll surely run into someone you'd love to meet and didn’t even know it.

After 14 wildly successful CCC editions in Toronto, Detroit, New York and Miami, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago – the Silicon Valley of Cannabis – is expected to blast open the doors to large as well as small investors, companies, individuals, startups and those who know cannabis is the place to be but aren’t sure how to break into it.

We at Benzinga are all about connecting people and making things happen, so don’t miss this amazing chance to have it happen for you!

