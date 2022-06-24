Chalice Brands Appoints Richard Lindsay As Interim Chief Financial Officer

Chalice Brands Ltd. CHAL CHALF appointed Richard Lindsay to serve as interim chief financial officer, while the company conducts a search for a permanent chief financial officer. The appointment follows the resignation of Andrew Marchington who will leave the company for personal reasons after a brief transition period. Marchington will serve in a consulting capacity to support a smooth transition.

“I am excited to welcome Richard as our interim CFO, who will be an integral part of accelerating growth and opportunities for Chalice as we become a leading cannabis operator on the west coast,” stated Jeff Yapp, president and CEO of Chalice Brands. “Richard’s financial expertise in a number of challenging leadership positions will be an invaluable addition to the Chalice team as we prepare for financial and business milestones this year and continuing on the path to profitability.”

Lindsay comes to Chalice Brands with over 25 years of executive financial management and advisory services experience in highly regulated consumer products and manufacturing businesses. He has an extensive background in turnaround management, strategic planning, mergers and acquisitions, and functions of the CFO office. Prior to joining Chalice Brands, Lindsay was an independent consultant providing interim CEO and CFO services to breweries, distilleries and cannabis businesses in the areas of mergers and acquisition, strategic planning, and business process redesign.

Lindsay will help lead Chalice Brands through the filing of its annual audited financial statements, and the search and selection of a permanent CFO.

Yapp added, “On behalf of the Chalice Team, I would like to thank Andrew for his contributions as CFO of Chalice over the past few years. His experience and highly effective execution of many successful activities have been crucial to our long-term strategy, and we wish him and his family the very best."

Photo by Diyahna Lewis on Unsplash

