Chalice Brands Launched Chalice Metaverse Cannabis Platform On 4/20, Record-Setting Sales Follow

Chalice Brands Ltd. CHALF CHAL launched Chalice Metaverse on 4/20 resulting in a 25% increase in recorded daily revenue over the previous year and a 40.6% increase in vertical sales at Chalice Farms and Homegrown retail stores.

“This year’s 4/20 represents another all-time sales record for Chalice Brands, marking this the third year in a row that we have set an all-time revenue record on 4/20,” stated Jeff Yapp, president and CEO of Chalice Brands. “This record-setting performance was due to the incredible work by one of the best teams in the industry and our amazing partners. I am grateful to be working with such amazing people.”

The company continues to expand its physical footprint in the Oregon market while providing unique experiences in Web 3.0 and the Metaverse to build a new kind of community and ownership for customers.

On 4/20, customers journeyed into the Chalice Metaverse and took part in the immersive experience of learning more about the Chalice product line and socializing with the Best Bud Club members. In addition, they were also able to experience the next evolution in commerce, by purchasing a Chalice Genesis NFT or trying on the latest in tie-dye wearables in the Chalice Metaverse.

“Community and self-expression are at the heart of the Chalice Metaverse. Our platform allows consumers to join and share in a new interactive experience. In-world fans can create and customize avatars, hang out, talk with friends, view product exhibitions and connect with personal budtenders who provide premier concierge-level personal shopping. It’s a new space and our goal is to collaborate with our community to help develop, shape and grow the Chalice Metaverse,” said Karen Morgan, chief marketing officer of Chalice Farms.

Photo: Courtesy of Chalice Brands Ltd.

