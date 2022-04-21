Chalice Brands To Acquire Two Retail Stores And Two Cultivation Assets In Oregon

Chalice Brands Ltd. CHALF CHAL announced the signing of definitive agreements and services agreements to acquire two retail stores located in Bend and Corvallis, Oregon from Miracle Greens, Inc and two outdoor cultivation assets in Grants Pass, Oregon from Totem Farms, LLC for total consideration of $2.63 million. The closing of the transaction is subject to approval by the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission and the satisfaction of other closing conditions.

“We are very excited to be able to serve the Bend and Corvallis communities as Chalice’s retail footprint expands to a total of 18 stores owned and managed in Oregon. This transaction is crucial to support our scale and strengthen our vertically integrated operations as we continue to elevate our brand presence on the west coast. Our team is energized to provide best-in-class product offerings and retail experiences as we execute on our collective vision of providing consumers with the next generation of plant-based medicines. We look forward to further capitalizing on significant expansion opportunities in the market as the pathway to full U.S. federal legalization gains momentum,” stated Jeff Yapp, president and CEO of Chalice Brands.

Under the terms of the agreements, Chalice will acquire 100% of the assets of two retail dispensaries from Miracle Greens located in Bend and Corvallis, Oregon and two outdoor cultivation assets from Totem Farms located in Grants Pass, Oregon for total consideration of $2.63 million. Totem Farms, LLC’s, assets are being purchased for $0.56 million and Miracle Greens Inc.’s assets are being purchased for $2.06 million

The purchase price will be paid fifty percent in cash due at closing, $1.31 million and the balance equally split between equity and a promissory note to be paid over fifty-four months at eight percent interest with each being prorated based on the purchase price of the entity’s assets.

Upon signing, Chalice contracts to operate the Miracle Greens retail stores including staffing, pricing, and procurement, and the Totem Farms cultivation assets pending regulatory approval.

Miracle Greens retail stores are expected to carry Chalice Brands products immediately upon commencement of services agreements, providing the opportunity to broaden the quantities and varieties of flower available to the existing footprint.

Cultivation assets located in Grants Pass, Oregon will expand the quantities and varieties of flower available to the existing Chalice footprint and more than doubles our capacity by adding approximately 3,000 lbs. of additional capacity to current greenhouse grow, located at Bald Peak, which has approximately 2,500 lbs. annual capacity.

Photo: Courtesy of Chalice Brands Ltd.

Related News