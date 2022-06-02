Real Brands To Acquire CBD Manufacturer Boulder Botanical

Real Brands Inc. RLBD has signed a letter of intent to acquire substantially all the assets of Boulder Botanicals & Biosciences Laboratories, Inc., a manufacturer of white-label and private-label CBD and non-CBD products. The acquisition will include Boulder Botanical’s brands, IP, distribution and 27,000 sq. ft. R&D and production facility in Golden, Colorado.

On April 22, 2022, Boulder Botanical became a subsidiary of Frankens Investment Fund, LLC. This proposed transaction remains subject to a definitive agreement and due diligence. A formal closing is expected within the next few weeks.

Highlights of Boulder Botanical’s facilities and capabilities include:

Original product development and research, consumer products, and fulfillment services for products distributed through some of the nation’s largest retail channels, including CVS CVS , Sam’s Club, Target TGT , Whole Foods, Safeway, Costco COST , 7-Eleven, and Circle K.

In-house brands that include APRA, SmartLeef , and dozens of white-label brands.

25+ years of combined experience in consumer-packaged goods and compliance.

A full complement of certifications and registrations, including FDA-Registered Manufacturing/Distribution & Fulfilment, GMP quality assured, Certified Kosher Ingredient Supplier, CODPHE Licensed Manufacturing Facility, CO Dept of Ag Hemp Seed Seller and Grower License, International Cosmetic Ingredient Assignment Registration for supply Cosmetic Industry.

“The Boulder Botanical’s transaction will augment Real Brands’ existing portfolio of branded products and expand its distribution capabilities,” stated Thom Kidrin, president & CEO of Real Brands Inc. “This deal will bring 150 proprietary formulations to Real Brands, and the R&D capabilities to create hundreds more. In addition, it should enlarge Real Brands’ distribution channels as we shift from primarily online sales via Real Brands’ own website and small, regionalized distributors to an existing national network with ready access to millions of potential consumers. This outstanding opportunity should enable Real Brands to capture an even larger market share of the booming CBD market, which Vantage Market Research expects to grow to $47.2 billion by 2028.”

Photo by Tim Foster on Unsplash

