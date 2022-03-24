Real Brands Enters Medical Psychedelics Market, Partners With Marcu & Arora For Licensure, R&D

Real Brands Inc. (OTCQB:RLBD) will become a premier provider of medical psychedelics. As Phase 1 of laying the groundwork, Real Brands has entered a partnership with consulting firm Marcu & Arora to apply for DEA licensure for psychedelics, including defining the protocols for application and focus of the formulation research and development and for authorization to process and handle psychedelic substances. It has applied directly to the state of Rhode Island to be able to prescribe, dispense, store and ship controlled substances.

“We are pursuing research and development of medical psychedelics because current traditional mental health care treatments are often ineffective and have severe negative side effects,” stated Thom Kidrin, CEO of Real Brands.

Previously, research on psychedelics has been prohibited by federal agencies due to their classification as Schedule I substances. The federal agencies are now in the process of allowing controlled production of certain Schedule I substances for the purpose of expanded research.

Real Brands is developing a variety of formulations for psychedelics, including administration forms with low dosing or ‘micro-dosing,’ the practice of consuming very low, sub-hallucinogenic doses of a psychedelic substance, such as LSD or psilocybin.

There are a few scholarly articles and a wealth of anecdotal stories reporting that a wide cross section of people have experienced benefits in the treatment of PTSD, anxiety, addiction recovery, depression and have experience increased creativity and improved sense of happiness. Real Brands will be exploring psychedelics-assisted therapies, based on compounds such as psilocybin, mescaline and DMT, which are found in nature and have been used by indigenous populations for millennia.

The positive results of various clinical trials with psychedelics have been coupled with a large amount of capital investment into psychedelics biotech companies. As more companies are seeing the potential of psychedelics to treat mental health issues, the field expands.

Photo: Courtesy of Marco Allegretti on Unsplash